Two journalists shot dead during Facebook Live
Two journalists were shot dead and another was person injured, when gunmen opened fire during a live radio broadcast in Dominican Republic on 14 February. The incident took place at radio station FM 103.5, as assailants killed presenter Luís Manuel Medina during a morning news programme, and also shot the shows producer and director Leo Martinez. Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting but are yet to identify any motive behind it.
