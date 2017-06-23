Distressing reports coming in from the national capital Delhi's Tughlakabad area. One man was lynched and three others were injured following rumours that they were 'consuming beef'.

The incident took place on a train, where four men were mercilessly beaten by a mob owing to the suspicion that they were consuming beef. Reportedly, the train was on the Delhi-Ballabhgarh stretch at that time. Of them, one died on the spot and others have been hospitalised.

These four victims were preliminarily identified as Moin, Junaid, Hashim & Shakir from Khandavali village in Ballabgarh. Reports suggest that these men had come to Delhi for shopping ahead of Eid-al-Fitr.

A report quoted Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu appealing to the people that they should not take the law into their hands and added that," It is very unfortunate and condemnable. The law and order enforcing agencies must identify who are the people responsible and take strongest possible action as per the provisions of the law."

Similar incidents have been recorded earlier in places like Dadri, various parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Indian government has been condemning such acts, but not much has been done to tackle this disturbing trend.