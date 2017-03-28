United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser Jared Kushner will be questioned by a US committee investigating alleged ties between the members of Trump's administration and Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential elections. The community believes that the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was done to influence Trump's win over his opponent Hillary Clinton.

The White House, in a statement, said that Kushner has volunteered to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Reports state that the Senate committee wants to question Kushner about two meetings he had allegedly arranged with senior Russian officials, according to the New York Times.

Currently there are two congressional investigations into the issue, and an additional probe is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FB). FBI chief James Comey last week disclosed that the investigative agency has been probing the Russian hack since June last year.

Russia, however, has denied all allegations and Trump deemed the story "fake news" even though the FBI said that Russia was involved in election hacking.

Kushner met with the Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak at Trump Tower in New York in December after his father-in-law's presidential win, and thereafter with the head of Russia's state-owned development bank.

Kushner's staff has, however, stated that his offer to be questioned over his meetings with Russian seniors has not been answered by the Senate committee as yet.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday said that Kushner would testify in front of the committee because his job with Trump's presidential campaign was to be a "conduit to leaders".

"That was his role and he wants to makes sure that he's very clear about the role that he played, who he talked to, and that's it," Spicer said.