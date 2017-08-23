Donald Trump has suggested it will happen, but even Joe Arpaio himself has said he doesnt know whether he will receive a pardon from the president when he holds a rally in the former sheriffs home state of Arizona Tuesday.Do you think hell do it tomorrow night? Who knows? Arpaio told NBC News Monday. I dont know.
Trump could pardon Americas toughest sheriff at Arizona rally
- August 23, 2017 14:09 IST
