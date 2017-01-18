When Tovino Thomas and Chethan Jayalal's Malayalam movie, Guppy, was released on August 5, it failed to get noticed by the audience though it received positive response from critics. Why? Johnpaul George's debut directorial venture had then locked horns with Mohanlal's Vismayam and Sunny Wayn's Ann Maria Kalipilaanu at the box office.

Later, the movie became a hit, but only after the release of its DVD. Many viewers, in fact, apologised to the team of Guppy for not watching the "classic entertainer" in theatres. Following the tremendous response from the audience, Tovino had planned to re-release the movie in theatres, and had asked his followers if they would watch it again on the big screen. However, the movie was not re-released in Kerala or other parts of the country.

Now, Tovino, who played engineer Thejus Varkey in the movie, has revealed that Guppy is making its comeback to the big screen with its release in the UAE on January 19. He has requested cine-goers in the country to make use of the opportunity to enjoy the critically-acclaimed movie in theatres even though many have seen it on mobile phones already.

Guppy will be screened at Al Ghurair Centre, Mega Mall, WTC - Abu Dhabi, Dragon Mart and Ibn Battuta Malla - IMAX in the Gulf country. Novo Cinemas is yet to reveal the list of theatres in Bahrain and Qatar where Guppy will be shown.

Following is the message posted by Tovino:

Picture ithiri baaki hei, mere dost! Guppy had a roller-coaster ride from it's theatrical release to this day, and now it's seen even on mobile screens. Now, after all the love you showered, Guppy is making a comeback to the big screen - UAE release on January 19th! We know it's not the earliest of releases, but for everyone who loved the colours and grace of Guppy, it's a great opportunity to enjoy the completeness of the film on big screen. So if you haven't watched it yet, do not let this chance go. If you have, go for the added charm in a theatre!

Guppy revolves around the story of rivalry between an engineer and a young boy who sells fish for his livelihood. What happens when certain unexpected events happen in their lives forms the crux of the movie, which also stars Sreenivasan, Rohini, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana and Dileesh Pothan in significant roles.

Check out full theatre list and show timings of Guppy in the UAE:

Book the tickets HERE

Al Ghurair Centre

19-01-2017 20-01-2017 21-01-2017 22-01-2017 23-01-2017 24-01-2017 25-01-2017 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45 23:45 11:4014:4517:45 20:45

Mega Mall

19-01-2017 20-01-2017 21-01-2017 22-01-2017 23-01-2017 24-01-2017 10:5014:0017:10 20:20 23:30 09:0014:0017:10 20:20 23:30 10:5014:0017:10 20:20 23:30 10:5014:0017:10 20:20 23:30 10:5014:0017:10 20:20 23:30 10:5014:0017:10 20:20 23:30

WTC - Abu Dhabi

19-01-2017 20-01-2017 21-01-2017 22-01-2017 23-01-2017 24-01-2017 11:3014:3017:30 20:30 23:35 11:3014:3017:30 20:30 23:35 11:3014:3017:30 20:30 23:35 14:3017:3020:30 23:35 14:3017:3020:30 23:35 14:3017:3020:30 23:35

Dragon Mart

19-01-2017 20-01-2017 21-01-2017 22-01-2017 23-01-2017 24-01-2017 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00 10:0013:0516:10 19:15 19:50 22:20 23:00

Ibn Battuta Malla - IMAX

19-01-2017 20-01-2017 21-01-2017 22-01-2017 11:0014:1017:20 20:30 23:40 11:0014:1017:20 20:30 23:40 11:0014:1017:20 20:30 23:40 11:0014:1017:20 20:30 23:40

-