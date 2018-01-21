Instagram was on fire this week. This social media platform witnessed some raunchy posts from several celebrities.

While a few were absolutely stunning, there were many that left the eyes pop. Topping the "eye-popping" effect this week were two celebrities – Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian.

Ashley posted two racy topless photos on her Instagram account. The first was a part of a photo shoot for V Magazine. The 30-year-old shared numerous photos from the shoot covered under the rainbow hue but one that caught everyone's attention was the diva cupping her ample assets.

She later changed her Instagram picture to the sexy picture. But her second topless post rocked the platform. With the help of a pair of black hands, Ashley is seen topless and the man's hands covering her modesty. You can check out the picture here.

Giving the plus size model some solid competition this week was Kim Kardashian. The reality star, who was in the news this week for her third born, set the temperature rising when she posed topless under the sheets.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

While she teased fans with the first one, showing off only her curvy bosoms and wrapping her sexy body under the white sheets, in the second one, Kim flaunted her assets for the camera and show off her toned body.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

She used the bedspreads to cover her modesty and blurred her bosoms however it still left nothing to the imagination.

Heidi Klum shared a blast from the past on the occasion of #ThrowbackThursday. The diva took to Instagram to share a gorgeous topless picture. In the image, Klum posed baring her back while she looked at the camera off her shoulder. Heidi was seen flirting with the lens in the shot.

Blast From the Past: ? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:59am PST

Joining Klum for a flashback, Kate Upton too shared a stunning picture from one of her previous photo shoots. In the picture, Upton is seen taking a dip in the pool while a white pair of bikini top finding it hard to contain her assets.

Stepping away from the topless category, there were many other divas that got Instagram users talking. They included former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, who took to the platform to share a few pictures from her recent Vogue photo shoot. Her nude bodysuit got followers to look twice.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:05am PST

Justin Bieber's ex-fling Sahara Ray also set pulse racing when she shared a hot photo wearing a red G-string and flaunting her derriere.

Winter in Los Angeles??‍♀️ @sahararayswim A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Popular Victoria's Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart also donned the bikini and shared some sizzling pictures this week.

Tropical Bliss ??? #foreveronvacation A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:49am PST