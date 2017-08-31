September is here and that means the festive season has started. Expect automakers coming up with countless special and limited edition models to lure customers. The increased number of cars during festive season is the major driving force of automaker's annual sales and hence most of them have something to offer.

Apart from that, there are new vehicles in the lineand facelift of existing models are also lined up. SUVs are one of the top selling segments in the country and there are many such vehicles ready to enter the market in the coming months.

We have compiled a list of top seven SUVs coming in the following months:

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has already confirmed launch of Nexon in September. Dealers have already started accepting bookings and the SUV is expected to get a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh.

It will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Nexon flaunts a unique design that is more coupe-ish in stance compared to rivals, which comes in boxy designs. The new approach in design is expected to do the trick for Tata SUV. The SUV will flaunt Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. This is a segment-first.

The Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

New Ford EcoSport

After four years of run, Ford EcoSport SUV will get a facelift this festive season in India. Reports claims the launch has been scheduled on September 15 while the company is yet to announce the launch.

2017 EcoSport will wear a new face which is a blend of bigger SUVs of Ford such as the Kuga and the Edge. It sports a one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version. At the rear, Asia-spec models retain the rear mounted spare while global spec eschewed it.

Reports also claim that the new EcoSport will mark the debut of the all-new Dragon series of petrol engine in addition to the carryover engine from current model.

Renault Captur

Renault has confirmed launch of its premium SUV Captur and it will be slotted above Duster in India portfolio. Though the model coming to India is named Capturit, it is not the same model on sale in European countries which is based on Renault Clio's B platform. The India-spec Captur will be based on the Duster's M0 platform, which is sold as Kaptur in Russia, to keep the price in check.

The premium SUV is also expected to share powertrains with the Duster. In that case, the Captur will be powered by the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine. The mill in the Duster is offered in two state of tune — 89bhp and 108bhp. The Captur may get the 108bhp tune.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift

Though it is a crossover model, in practical terms the S-Cross is essentially an SUV. Maruti Suzuki launched S-Cross in 2015 as its first Nexa model and facelift version will be launched soon. In the new avatar, the crossover will feature a restyled front bumper and a larger chrome radiator grille along with projector headlamps. Redesigned tail lamps and bumper are the additions at rear. New instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching is expected inside cabin.

The 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units in the current model are expected to carryover. Rumours also say a 1.5-litre petrol engine will also debit in the new S-Cross.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi India will re-launch Outlander SUV in its new avatar soon and the vehicle has already been listed on website. Outlander is currently in its third generation and had received an update in 2015 in line with the company's new design language. The large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield and gives a pronouncing stance for the SUV. At the rear, boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding at horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps are the attractions.

The India-spec model will be powered by petrol engine only. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill is expected to delivers 169 hp and 225 Nm of torque. The new Outlander will also get Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) AWD system.

Skoda Kodiaq

Czech carmaker Skoda will launch its flagship SUV Kodiaq by the 2017 end. The model has already been listed on India website and dealerships have started accepting bookings.

Expected to be priced around RS 25-30 lakh, the Kodiaq will rival Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India. Kodiaq comes with a precise and crisp body lines and a face similar to the current generation cars of Skoda. In India, the SUV is expected to get 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style.

Range Rover Velar

The Velar is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The bookings for the fourth SUV of the Range Rover range in India are already underway.

To be slotted between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new Velar has been listed on the India website. The Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune.

The new Velar will face competition from Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5. Hence the model will be feature and tech-packed.