The first month of FY 2017-18 had seen Maruti Suzuki's long-reigning hatchback, Alto, slipping to the second spot in the top 10 bestselling passenger cars' list. Maruti Suzuki Swift surprisingly led the pack. However, Alto has hit back in May sales to regain the numero uno position in the list, according to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a stunner; sales hit new milestone

Maruti Suzuki Alto found 23,618 takers in May 2017, as against 19,874 units in May last year. April's topper Swift slipped to the second place in May. The Swift sales stood at 16,532 units as compared to 12,355 units in May last year.

Maruti Suzuki's other hatchbacks such as the Wagon R and Baleno came on the third and fourth spot. The Wagon R sales were 15,471 units in May 201 against 13,231 units in the same month last year. Baleno, on the other hand, found 14,629 takers during the last month against 10,004 units in May 2016.

Hyundai India's workhorse, the Grand i10 sealed the fifth spot with 12,984 unit sales. The company had sold 12,055 units of the premium hatchback in May 2016. The first UV in the list is yet another Maruti Suzuki model. The Vitara Brezza sales touched 12,375 units last month significantly improving from 7,193 units in May 2016. The compact SUV is the sixth best selling passenger vehicle of last month.

Hyundai's Elite i20 stood at seventh position with a sale of 10,667 units last month (10,472 units in May 2016). Surprisingly, Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan witnessed a huge drop in the list. The compact sedan managed to find only 9,073 takers in May 2017 and it became eighth best selling model.

Hyundai's compact SUV Creta came ninth with a sale of 8,377 units while Maruti Suzuki's multi-utility vehicle Ertiga stood at tenth place with a sale of 7,121 units.

In a nutshell, Maruti Suzuki continued its triumph with seven models entering the top 10 passenger vehicles' list. For the first time in the recent past, three UVs found its way to the list as well.