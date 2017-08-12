Toilet-Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar opened to good response at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in around 3,000 screens, the comedy drama registered a occupancy of around 30 percent in the morning shows although its business escalated towards the evening.

As per early estimates, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 15 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day, and has performed better than opening day record of Akshay's previous outing Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 13.20 crore).

The movie has received positive reviews from audience as well as Bollywood critics and the good word-of-mouth publicity is likely to help its business over the first weekend.

It also has the advantage of the public holiday (Independence Day) on Tuesday, which will surely boost the film.

Until now, Singh Is Bliing remains as Akshay's biggest opener at Rs 20.67 crore followed by Housefull 3 (Rs 15.20 crore), Rowdy Rathore (Rs 15.10 crore) and Brothers (Rs15.02 crore).

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy-drama. It focuses on unhygienic conditions in rural India and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Shree Narayan Singh directorial is inspired by true events when 19-year-old Priyanka Bharti took a stand and decided to walk out of her in-laws' house as they didn't have a toilet.