After the release of the mind blowing teaser video of the upcoming Malayalam movie Tiyaan on March 30, the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran-starrer has become the talk of the town, with even Bollywood's Karan Johar showering praise on the teaser.

Watch the character intro teaser

Bollywood hitmaker Karan Johar, impressed with the 1-minute-17-second promo video, has congratulated Prithviraj for the same.

Karan Johar‏

Hey @PrithviOfficial this looks amazing!!! Congratulations!!!!

Apart from Karan, other celebrities, including Sreesanth, Tovino Thomas have had good words for the video, which gives the feeling that the Jiyen Krishnakumar-directorial could be the first of its kind in Malayalam. The teaser video features Indrajith and Prithviraj, who is also appearing in a dual role in it. The highlights of the teaser are Satheesh Kurup's cinematography and Gopi Sunder's background score.

Sreesanth

@PrithviOfficial great work..,can't wait to c the film..wishing the whole team the very best brothers

Tovino Thomas

The much awaited teaser of Tiyaan... best wishes to the team.

Poornima Indrajith

Good luck , family ! Indrajith Sukumaran Prithviraj Sukumaran Murali Gopy Jiyen Krishnakumar

Aju Varghese

Class !!!

The teaser, which begins with the tagline, "When miracle meets man, epics are born," has gone viral on social media upon its release via Facebook. The video has been viewed over 6.7 lakh times on social media in less than 18 hours of hitting the cyberspace. Many among the audience are of the opinion that Tiyaan will be another epic that will bring a change to the standards of Malayalam movies. Tiyaan is expected to take the Malayalam film industry to a new level.

Tiyaan, which also stars Murali Gopy, Ananya, Padmapriya in significant roles, has been penned by Murali. Prithviraj and Indrajith had earlier said that their characters Aslan Muhammad and Pattabhiraman were the toughest they had enacted till date in their career. The emotional Facebook posts of the actors has raised the expectations of the audience from the upcoming movie.

Check out audience response on the teaser of Tiyaan here: