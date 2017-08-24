Typhoon Hato slammed southern Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau on August 23, flooding streets, overturning cars and severely damaging roads and structures in multiple cities.This timelapse shows the storms winds sweeping over Macau
Timelapse shows typhoon Hato winds sweeping through Macau
- August 24, 2017 12:36 IST
