A man has recently claimed that he is a time traveler from the year 6491 and from another galaxy. He also said that he got stuck on Earth in the year 2018 and went on to 'predict' the disasters awaiting the human race.

The man named James Oliver shared the story of the future on a Youtube channel -- Apex TV. The man didn't reveal his face but predicted a series of devastating events that he says will befall on our planet.

He says he is "an archaeologist" and goes back in time to study different cultures and time periods.

In the interview, James said: "I'm from a planetary system that is not this one…What actually happened to my craft is on January 31 of this year when the super blue blood moon happened, it interrupted a transmission I was receiving from headquarters, it was a simple software update for my ship."

He added: "But what had happened was the geological event had disrupted the signal somehow and I got backchannels flooding into my system from outside sources and it essentially fried the operating system of my ship. This means I am stuck here until another research team lands on this planet."

Oliver fears that he might have to be stuck here for centuries until he is being picked up. He added: "The fact that I'm stuck here is a bit of a bummer really and all of my scanning equipment is run from my ship and obviously I don't have use of it at this moment."

He shared some devastating events that he says will happen in the near future, including the Yellowstone eruption that will wipe out America. He didn't say when it would happen but says that it will be within the next 200 years.

James warned: "I would be very cautious about the Yellowstone volcano. As all of you know it's overdue by about 600,000 years and an eruption o that size would devastate the entire United States."

He added: "And the biggest issue about an eruption like this is that it will produce a massive amount of ash into the atmosphere and the way your transportation mechanisms work - if you were to drive or fly through one of these ash storms your engines will be ruined."

The self-proclaimed time-traveler explained: "Scientists have estimated it will take about five years for the ash to dissipate and that's the minimum. And that will be a big problem because you can't grow anything, so essentially the whole county will be dead for five years. So there will be no more United States."

According to him, people should get to the airport as fast as possible when it erupts, to leave the country before they get trapped.