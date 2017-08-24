The protesters were marching against police discrimination, after a transgender black woman was killed by police in the area. The crowd had gathered on an intersection on 23 August, when a car rammed its way through protesters before driving off. Three people were left with minor injuries after the incident, according to NY Daily News.
Three injured after car rams through crowd of protesters in St Louis
- August 24, 2017 15:05 IST
