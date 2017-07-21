Dileesh Pothan's second directorial venture Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is all set to be the next super hit of Fahadh Faasil after Maheshinte Prathikaram. The latest thriller, released on June 30, has been garnering a stupendous response from the audience; thanks to its fresh filmmaking, unusual plot and realistic performances.

Check celebs reviews on Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad appreciated the guts of Dileesh to make a full-length movie on a small topic. He has also praised the team, including Shyam Pushkaran, Rajeev Ravi, Bijibal, Sajeev Pazhoor and Sandeep Senan for her contributions to the cinema.

Did you know Fahadh wasn't the first choice for thief's role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum?

"I wonder from where did Fahadh learn all these thief traits. It is for sure a world class performance by Fahadh," Sathyan Anthikad wrote on his Facebook post.

Apart from Fahadh, other actors, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan, Alencier Ley and everyone else who appeared as police officers have also impressed the filmmaker, who has only good words about the cinema. The Jomonte Suviseshangal director has also thanked Dileesh for directing such a beautiful movie.

Here is the Facebook post of Sathyan Anthikad:

Meanwhile, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was released all over the Europe on Friday, July 21. The movie is expected to become the biggest grossing movie in Fahadh's acting career, and is already expected to have earned a gross collection of approximately Rs 15 crores at the Kerala box office within 16 days of theatrical run.