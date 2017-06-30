After the superhit family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram, actor Fahadh Faasil and director Dileesh Pothan have teamed up again for the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (also spelt Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum). The movie finally hit the screens all over India on Friday, June 30.

Exclusive: Dileesh Pothan opens up on Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum'

Even before the release, netizens have been celebrating the much anticipated movie, which is expected to showcase "Pothettan's brilliance" again. The teaser and songs of the family entertainer have already impressed the audience, and the social media response on Friday morning made it clear that the premiere shows of the Fahadh-starrer have houseful status in most theatres in Kerala.

Apart from Fahadh, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in a main role, and introduces actress Nimisha Sajayan, who will be paired opposite the National Award winner, while Alencier Ley appears as a police officer in it.

In an earlier conversation with International Business Times, India, director Dileesh had said that it is a movie about a middle class family made on a small canvas. And as the title says, the film has material evidence and an eyewitness as the main factors showing the state of the law and order of the society.

Sajeev Pazhoor has penned the script of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, for which camera has been cranked by National Award winner Rajeev Ravi. Bijibal has composed the music. Sandeep Senan and Aneesh M Thomas have bankrolled the project under the banner of Urvashi Theatres.

-