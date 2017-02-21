Ever since it was revealed that Milo Ventimiglia's This Is Us character Jack died before his time, fans of the show have been looking for clues into his death. It looks like a Reddit user may have just found the answer.

Also read: Watch The Flash Season 3 episode 13 live online: Grant Gustin opens up about Grodd and the big fight

According to Redditor knuckle_cracker, Jack may have died in a plane crash. There was a real plane crash in 1994, and it is around this time that Jack is said to have passed away. The Redditor also believes that Kate was the last person Jack spoke to before he died, and this could explain why Kate is yet to come to terms with her father's death.

The user writes, "While Jack and Miguel were talking during the most recent episode, Miguel asks Jack if he's seen Jurassic Park (which came out in '93). I took this as a clue for the rough time-frame of that period (which judging by the kid's ages, is also the time-frame in which Jack dies)."

Quite a number of people believe the plane crash theory could be true, as all the three children are wary of airplanes. For instance, Kevin once said he destroyed all the airplanes after his dad died and both Kate and Kevin aren't too fond of air travel.

However, not everyone is on board with the plane theory. Here's another school of thought.

"Jack lives 100% till 1996 because Milo tweeted out a picture of himself with the caption "1996 goatee". Also ep 15 aftershow, Milo and Mandy talk about their on screen relationship and Milo said "1996, so Jack and Rebecca have been together for more than 20 years" (something along those lines). All this is obviously not from the show, but from the show, Rebecca did say: "for the past 16 years, it's been you and the kids" --> kids born 1980, hence 1996. I'm sure there were more hints from the show."

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC and Saturdays on Star World Premiere HD.