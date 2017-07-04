There have been a lot of indigestible rumours about Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 which seem to be too unrealistic to imagine. But some sources have leaked sensible details as well to balance to scales and keep the iPhone 8 topic in the news.

Adding to the growing pile of iPhone 8 rumours is an interesting feature that is expected to make its way to Apple's next-generation iPhone. Citing people familiar with the unannounced product, Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that Apple could introduce 3-D face scanning feature to unlock the next iPhone. This will make the next iPhone look like some futuristic tech from sci-fi movies.

If you're thinking it's going to be anything like Samsung iris scanner in the Galaxy S8 series, you are mistaken. Apple is going to make its 3D sensor the most advanced biometric scanner, which will beat a fingerprint scan with speed and accuracy. The 3D system won't be fooled by 2D photographs and can be used to authenticate payments, launch secure apps and unlock the screen.

While the new feature sounds promising, the report asserts that it is still being tested. If the latest information is to be believed, the iPhone 8 will feature 3D face scanning instead of Touch ID sensor. There have been rumours that the company might do away with the standard fingerprint sensor in the next iPhone, and the 3D sensor makes a sensible fit if Apple wants to stand out in the crowd.

People having knowledge of the matter also told Bloomberg that Apple's new 3D sensor can scan a user's face and unlock the iPhone in a matter of few hundred milliseconds. In fact, users won't have to position the iPhone parallel to the face for the sensor to work as it can do just fine even when laid flat on the table.

In a separate report, noted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple will feature an advanced front camera with 3D sensing capability for facial recognition and boast a virtual home button. Kuo made no mention of a fingerprint scanner under the display, which has been rumoured to be a highlight in iPhone 8.

Bloomberg further stated that the iPhone 8 will also feature all-new ProMotion display as seen on the iPad Pro tablets released this year. Other noted features include an Apple Neural Engine chip for AI, new glass casing, steel edges and larger OLED display seamlessly integrated into a smaller body.

The latest report by Bloomberg perfectly aligns with Kuo's predictions. But the bigger question is whether Apple will bring 3D face scanning feature this early when other OEMs are still working with fingerprint sensors.