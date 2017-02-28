This popular Malayalam actress was abducted and molested in a moving car by a group of men. She could have kept mum for being a celebrity as the incident would definitely make national headlines. But she was brave enough to react against the miscreants so that similar mishaps do not happen in the lives of other girls.

She might have cried a lot, but now she has proved to be courageous than many others as she has joined the team of her next Malayalam movie that started rolling in Kochi a few days ago. Not just that, the actress has now said that she will always get up even if her life brings moments of sadness and bad experiences. Her recent post on private Instagram page that goes with the handle name my_expressions is the proof.

Life has knocked me down a few times, it showed me things I never wanted to see. I experienced sadness and failures. But one thing for sure, I always get up #ThankYouAll #ForTheLove #ForThePrayers

Isn't inspiring?

Celebrities, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Vivek Ranjit and many others have also shared the inspiring Instagram post of the actress on their social media pages.

Latest updates on the case

The Malayalam actress was assaulted by a gang, including her former driver Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni on February 17, when she was on her way to actress Remya Nambeeshan's home from Thrissur. According to the police complaint, the gang allegedly took her photographs and videos, and even roamed around the city for almost two hours. Later, her driver Martin dropped her at the house of filmmaker and actor Lal, who informed police. Martin was immediately taken into custody as investigators believed that he was involved in the kidnap drama.

Next day, police also nabbed another accused named Manikandan. The main accused, Sunil and his friend Vijeesh, were arrested when they arrived to surrender at a court in Ernakulam. The actress has identified the accused.