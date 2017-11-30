Mahindra and Mahindra, India's home- grown UV maker has begun testing its electric version of smaller SUV, KUV100 on the Indian roads. This bit of news comes after what appears to be the test mule of the new version of the model was caught on camera for the first time.

From the new spy image of the KUV100, at first glance, the model looks just the same as the current model. However, a closer look reveals the absence of an exhaust, suggesting that the test mule is carrying an electric motor under the bonnet. The rear window of the model was seen camouflaged while a pipe-like thing is seen sticking out, connecting to the underneath of the car.

Earlier in October, Mahindra had revealed that the electric version of the small SUV could hit the market as early as in 2018. The announcement came soon after the automaker had launched the new version of the KUV100 as KUV100 NXT in India. Staying true to its word, Mahindra has now commenced work on it. Other details of the electric KUV100 are not known at this point.

A previous report had stated that Mahindra, which is partnering with the existing and newcomers to the industry for the development of the electric models, will launch two electric models by 2019. Mahindra is also planning an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in next five years for the development of electric vehicles. The company has already invested close to Rs 500 crore in the business.

Mahindra has begun testing the electric version of its popular SUV the Scorpio and the model is expected to be launched in India by 2019, reports said. Currently, Mahindra is the only carmaker in India selling electric models. It sells three electric models-- E2o Plus, Verito Electric and Supro Electric.

Image: IndianAutosBlog