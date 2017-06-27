Muslims all over the globe have celebrated Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of holy month of Ramadan on Sunday or Monday (June 25/26). The important festival observed after fasting for 30 days was also celebrated by Mollywood celebs Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim among many others.

For Mammootty and Dulquer, Eid 2017 was indeed a special one being the first Ramadan of Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, granddaughter and daughter of the actors, respectively. Unlike previous years, this year, the duo celebrated Eid in Chennai as DQ's wife Amaal has been staying there with the kid post the baby's birth. Both the actors attended the prayers at RK Puram mosque in Chennai.

Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu, one of the close friends of Dulquer, was also part of the Eid celebration at the former's house. "When friends like family are over for Eid Biryani ! Maryam had all her uncles and aunties and brothers and sisters visiting today ! @iamvikramprabhu love the pic. Celebrating Eid. Hungry for some #Biriyani #FamilyTime #Machi [sic]," DQ wrote while sharing a pic with Vikram on social media.

"Celebrating Eid. Hungry for some #Biryani #FamilyTime #Machi," Vikram also shared on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mollywood celebrity couple Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim and their brother Farhaan Faasil, too, had a fun filled Eid celebration with their cousins. They have also shared some photos of their get together on social media that have already gone viral on social media.

The recent photos shared by Nazriya clearly rubbish the pregnancy rumours that surfaced online. The actress had then given a fitting reply to an English news portal for publishing fake news report on her personal life.

