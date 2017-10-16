A week in the life of a regular human seems to be a couple of hundred years in the life of the Kardashians and Jenners. For everybody still empathising with Kim Kardashian over her breaking down about her body dysmorphia issues, the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will only add to your sympathies.

Also read: Kim Kardashian opens up about suffering from body dismorphia

Kim Kardashian West gets insecure too. From Kris Jenner complaining about Khloe being away a lot of the time to Kim K getting anxious about looking absolutely cellulite free at the Met Gala – there's a lot happening.

But even in the wake of how traumatic it is for Kim to be spotted outside, what really catches our attention regarding the Kardashians is the bond that the sisters share. This week's episode had a lot going on, especially with eldest sister Kourtney pulling out all the big guns.

We see Khloe, 34 trying to distract Kim under the pretext of helping her clean her closet while Kourtney, 38 turns all of Kim's social media apps' notifications off. The sisters believe it is to keep her away from the constant gossip, something Kim had herself done post her Paris incident last year.

In the previous episode, Kim, 37 had broken down over the social media trolling about her bare backside and looks like her panic and anxiety; body image issues are still at their peak. In her car to the Met Gala, 2017, Kim cries, "I'm literally going to s— my f—ing pants." She later admits she "was about to throw up" and "totally had a freakout."

Khloe took it upon herself to speak to the camera in Kim's defence. "It seems like the Mexico pictures are just never-ending and it's just making her think about Paris again, [when she] was mocked and made fun of," she said. "It's one of the few times she's been seen back and out, and this is how she gets treated. It's not fair and it's not cool."

Kim also commented on how ridiculous the whole online bullying scenario regarding regular bodily imperfections are. "When will they stop with this story?" she said. "I know I can handle anything and everything, and if I can't handle it ... who can?"

Clearly, her insecurities have delved in deeper as at one point she says, "Why do I subject myself to being seen?" She continued, "Why don't I just stay at home?" Kourtney trying to advise her doesn't seem to help her in the slightest either. "It consumes you and it affects you," she told her. "You just need to live your life. Why do you need to see this nonsense?"

And when she wasn't mentoring baby sister Kim, viewers also get a glimpse of the sassy, tough eldest Kourtney act a little "giddy" in the words of her younger sisters. She's seen planning a romantic birthday surprise and Khloe talks about how "coy" she is. But that doesn't last long either, thanks to her ex, Scott Disick.

"I don't want the kids to see him like this," Kourtney admits, and Khloe quietly comments "tough love" about the situation. And if you thought it was a hilarious clapback from Koko's side, we have news for you.

Kris Jenner tried to complain about Khloe being away a lot of the time to be with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, in Cleveland. Khloe addresses that, claiming "That's life."

Here's the recap clip of everything to keep up with!