Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was criticised by many social media users after he shared a picture of him and his wife. Many people took offence at the attire of his wife, Hasin Jahan. She was wearing a red sleeveless gown, which led people to ask him why he didn't keep her in pardah.

Fellow cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted in Shami's support, saying, "The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails."

Jwala Gutta, Indian badminton player, also tweeted in support of Shami: "People pls...it's parents choice to name their child..it's a woman's choice what clothes to wear..its a person's choice..respect it..People pls...it's parents choice to name their child..it's a woman's choice what clothes to wear..its a person's choice..respect it.."

The post on Shami's official Facebook page received about 2,000 comments and more than 40,000 likes.

While some people criticised the cricketer for posting the images, many others spoke in his support.

Dear shami ! Dont be bother. You can see only some peoples trolled you negative way while most of people appreciated and stand with you. So dont mind and be positive always. You both are looking really nice," a fan posted online.

Md. Shami ji, lots of thanks to treat your better half as an ' woman' first. Thank you for honouring her likes and dislikes, it shows you respect women. Let bark others who find extreme glory in using their wives no better than a ' door mat '," wrote another supporter.

Shami later posted pictures of his wife and daughter with the message:

"Not everybody achieve their dreams in life. Only the lucky ones have it written in their providence. keep the fire burning.

These two people are my life and my life partner. I know very well what to do and what not to do. We should look within to see how good we are."