Ever wondered why Dulquer Salmaan is one of the bankable actors in the South Indian film industry? The man's selection of movies, acting talent and charming looks are just a few reasons that put all his projects in the list of the most-awaited films.

It looks like the young star, who is basking in the glory of the success of Sathyan Anthikad's family entertainer Jomonte Suvisheshangal, doesn't have much time to rest this year. DQ, who plays an extended cameo role in actor Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, just wrapped up the shooting for his portions on Wednesday, March 1. The photos of the actor from the location were recently leaked online and he appears in a never-seen-before avatar in a beard without a moustache, which has already impressed the audience.

Dulquer will soon resume the last schedule of the shooting of Bejoy Nambiar's first Malayalam movie Solo, which the actor had earlier guaranteed to be a great cinema with a novel idea. The ambitious project is being simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil, and also stars Arthi Venkatesh, Parthiepan, Anson Paul and Ann Augustine in significant roles. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that the movie will have four other heroines apart from Arthi.

After Solo, Dulquer will begin the shooting of Salaam Bukhari's yet-to-be-tilted project in May, followed by Desingh Periyasamy's Tamil movie in July. DQ also will be seen in Lal Jose's upcoming movie Oru Bhayangara Kamukan, which has been scheduled to go on floors in September this year. The actor will be seen as a romantic hero in the movie, which marks the reunion of Charlie scritwriter Unni R and producer Shebin Backer.

In November 2017, DQ's Tamil movie with Ra Karthik will start rolling and the untitled project is one of the most awaited films for the Tamil audience as Dulquer's previous outing O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani) directed by Mani Ratnam became a blockbuster. Reports suggest that it would be a road movie along the lines of Highway and Jab We Met, and the young star is said to be seen opposite three heroines in the flick.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is also rumoured to be a part of Pathemari director Salim Ahamed's next And The Oscar Goes To, and the actor is awaiting the release of Amal Neerad's next Comrade In America (CIA), in which he plays the character of Aji Mathew.