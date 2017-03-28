So much as breathe on an Indian abroad and they'll be shouting "racist attack" from the rooftops, but yet within the confines of their own geographical borders Indians are among the most segregationary and racist people in the world. This has been shown rather clearly in the spate of attacks on African students across the length and breadth of the country.

Read this: India should stop worrying about racism abroad and start tackling the menace within

The fact that all people of African origin in India are lumped together as 'Nigerians' speaks volumes about the country's lack of knowledge about anything apart from the next XVideo link.

So rather than rant, I've decided to educate all the racist Indians out there about why they should embrace Africans and their culture rather than be petrified of it.

There are 54 countries in Africa, and one "non self-governing territory" that is Western Sahara. Nigeria is just ONE of these countries. It's like saying all Indians are either Biharis or Tamilians... if you can live with that then you don't need to continue reading! Most of Africa has been colonised at one point or another and its people have suffered horrific depravations and genocides under European rule. Indians should be able to empathise, considering we've been ruled by foreign powers since antiquity, and most recently the British. Just ask Shashi Tharoor, he can't stop yapping about it! The Pharaohs of Egypt and their monumental Pyramids and the Sphinx are part of Africa. Yes, Africa was a hotbed of culture and artistic and engineering innovation. It is also the world's oldest populated region. In fact our anthropological ancestors came from Africa... so in effect, if Africa didn't exist neither would you! There are over 2,000 recognised languages spoken on the African sub-continent, almost all have some version of the phrase "leave me alone you racist fool" in it! Africa is home to 30% of the Earth's remaining mineral resources. So if they got their act together and united, they could send you back to the stone age. Africa also possesses 40% of the Earth's gold reserves and 90% of its platinum reserves. So it's increasingly likely that the gold you're weighed down by at your wedding came from Africa. Africa has eight of the 11 major biomes, and emits only 4% of the global total carbon dioxide emission. Lake Malawi has more fish species than any other freshwater system on earth. It's also home to 25% of the world's bird species.

So the next time you want to be a racist berk to an African student or a tourist from Africa, just pick up what you're putting down and smack yourself in the face with it.

This gorgeous continent and its wonderful people have given us Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Kofi Annan, Shaka Zulu and Haile Selassie, to name just a few.

Now all you need to do is give back some Respect.

If you want Indians to be respected and treated with dignity abroad, then start by showing some to foreigners in your own country.