There have been several reports suggesting a cold war between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. However, Priyanka's latest words for Deepika suggest that everything is fine between the two divas.

Both Priyanka and Deepika are set to make their Hollywood debut in Baywatch and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, respectively. The Mary Kom actress finally spoke about Deepika's debut in the West with some praising words for her.

"I always say Deepika is extremely talented and beautiful. I wish her the best for XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. The trailers look amazing. I hope she gets the recognition that she is aiming for," DNA quoted Priyanka as saying.

It was earlier being said that a rift developed between Deepika and Priyanka after the former did not wish PeeCee on her birthday, but she did wish her co-actor Vin Diesel on Instagram the very next day.

It was reported that professional competition had created friction between the two leading Bollywood actresses. However, Priyanka's latest comments put the rumours to rest.

Meanwhile, the makers of XXX: The Return of Xander Cage have shifted the release date to January 14 from January 20, which means the movie will have a box office clash with OK Jaanu. The film will be released in India before anywhere else.

Priyanka's Baywatch will hit the screens on May 26 2017.