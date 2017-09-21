No prize for guessing what goes through the mind of women when they are invited for a wedding. It's a fact that majority of women want to look unique in their perfect attire and accessories that make them stand out from the crowd. And seeing someone else in the exact same dress is sure to give a heartbreak unless they are bridesmaids.

Six women, who also had similar thoughts recently attended a wedding in Sydney only to discover they were all wearing same Debbie lace pencil dresses.

The photo was initially shared on Facebook by Debbie Speranza, who wore the Forever New dress for her friend Julia Mammone's big day. Speranza's request to the company to start a "bridal registry" to avoid a similar unfortunate incident in future, instantly went viral on social media.

"You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event no we are NOT the bridesmaids just the guests. think I deserve a gift voucher for all this advertisement [sic]," she posted on the Facebok page of the clothing brand.

Meanwhile, another clothing brand has commented saying two out of the six women are wearing Portmans dress. "Hi, Portmans here two the dresses featured are ours! The first and third lady from the left. However, you all look fantastic Hope you had a wonderful day. Congratulations to the bride Julia [sic]," reads the comment.

Oh yes! Look CLOSELY. There is a slight difference in the designs!

At the time of reporting, over 50,000 people have liked Speranza's post, while nearly 2,000 Facebook users have shared it. Netizens have also been posting hilarious comments on the photo.

"Isnt it funny that 99% of guys wear the same coloured suits and thats ok but ladies dressed the same and its usually a disaster love that these ladies found thr funny sid [sic]," commented Natalie O'Donnell.

Here's the Facebook post that went viral: