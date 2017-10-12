Temperature Of Love finally featured a happy ending for On Jung Seon and Lee Hyun Soo. The viewers are now desperate to find out whether their happiness will last forever or it's for a short span of time.

The fans will have wait for the telecast of episodes 17 and 18 to get the answer. It is because SBS is yet to release the preview and the promotional stills for next week. The new episodes are scheduled to air next Wednesday, October 18, at 10 pm KST.

Meanwhile, the viewers are really confused due to the shocking cliffhanger that featured Park Jung Woo watching the onscreen couple from a distance. If the young businessman teams up with Ji Hong Ah, it could be really hard for the duo to move forward.

Also read Temperature Of Love opens to rave reviews

As of now, Park Jung Woo was a very caring person and he was always good to the onscreen couple. He did everything to make them happy without realising that they will snatch away his happiness one day. Will he change after seeing them cuddling up with each other?

The viewers have a difference in opinion about it. While a section of fans believe that the young businessman is matured enough to understand the situation, few others are looking forward to seeing his dark side in the upcoming episodes.

Check out some of the interesting fan speculation on the love triangle between Park Jung Woo, Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Seon below:

Jung Woo ya...I feel so bad for him. But I think he will be ok. He is a very smart and level headed man. He knows Hyun Soo loves someone, he just found out who it is. They didn't deceive him or anything.

I felt guilty smiling and giggling with Chief On and Ms. Lee's scenes... I was rooting for Mr. CEO at first but sadly... I just hope this wouldn't change him. I just hope he'll let go of both and be happy for them... after all he loved them both.

Pain is coming, prepare for it!