A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and strangled by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district last week. Two of the accused were arrested by Meerut police on Tuesday and they have now confessed that they did it for fun.

Zulfikar Abbasi and Dilshad are from Sikandarabad in Bulandshahr. They have identified the third accused as Israil who has been absconding since the day of the crime.

The horror on January 2

The accused have told police that they were returning from a movie in an inebriated state on January 2 when they saw the girl and kidnapped her for fun, the Times of India reported.

Explaining the gruesome incident, they said that they dragged the girl inside a car and raped her.

After sexually assaulting the minor, the trio strangled her and dumped the body in a canal at Greater Noida's Bil Akbarpur village.

Police's delayed action

While there were repeated complaints by the victim's family, the police officials allegedly delayed filing an FIR and said that she may have possibly eloped with her lover and that it's a love affair.

Meerut police have seized the vehicle used by the accused along with some other belongings.

Multiple incidents of rape have been reported in the state in the past one month. Earlier on December 10, a 15-year-old blood cancer survivor from Lucknow's Sarojininagar was gang-raped by one of her acquaintance and his friend.

Police had nabbed one Virendra Yadav of Banthara, while the two other accused identified by the victim -- Shubham and Sumit -- were absconding.