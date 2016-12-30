Billie Lourd is having a difficult week as she deals with the death of her mother Carrie Fisher and that of her grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away just a day after the Star Wars actress died following a heart attack. Thankfully, she has her Scream Queens co-star and rumoured boyfriend Taylor Lautner as a big source of support.

According to a HollywoodLife source, Lautner has not left Lourd's side since her mother's death.

"Taylor continues to be a rock for Billie during what's perhaps the darkest week of her life," the source said. "They're definitely a couple, and this dramatic week has brought them closer than ever. Taylor has not left Billie's side — they've been spending day and night together. Billie has been crying nonstop for days and Taylor has been a calming presence for Billie as she now mourns the loss of her grandmother, too."

The duo is yet to confirm their romance, but they were reportedly spotted kissing at a party in early December. Days later, they were spotted hanging out and the Twilight actor was photographed with Lourd just hours before Reynolds died.

Shortly after Fisher died, Lautner took to his Instagram page to extend his support to Lourd, writing: "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you." He also uploaded a never-before-seen selfie of him with the actress.

The Twilight alum was most recently linked to model Raina Lawson, after he and longtime girlfriend Marie Avgeropoulos called it quits. "It was completely amicable," a source told E!News about the split.