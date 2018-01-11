Tata Motors unveiled its brand new range of cars under the Impact design philosophy exactly two years ago at Auto Expo 2016.

The models in question were the Tiago, the Tigor, the Hexa and the Nexon. All four vehicles have been since launched and have been generating quite a bit of positive response.

To take the momentum forward, Tata Motors has confirmed it will unveil vehicles based on the new Impact Design 2.0 at the Auto Expo 2018, scheduled in February. Among the many new models, one model is believed to be a mid-size SUV codenamed Q501.

Tata Motors is believed to be in the final stages of preparing the SUV, and a near-launch-spec model at the show will give us a better idea about it. Tata Motors Worldwide CEO and MD Guenter Butschek himself confirmed the development in an interaction with MoneyControl.

"The Nexon is just the beginning of the SUV story. Because the end of next year we are going to launch a mid-size SUV where we will actually make a unique statement in the Indian SUV market," he said.

The new SUV is believed to be based on the Land Rover Freelander 2 platform. Tata will customise and localise it to build it with the price in check. Its test mules were spotted recently near Pune in Land Rover Discovery Sport cloth.

The British off-road-vehicle specialist will also help in the architecture, performance, technologies and body of the Q501. The 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon could be carried forward to the new vehicle as well.

Another option is rumoured to be an all-new 2.0-litre diesel mill that develops 170bhp, mated to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmission.

The Q501 will be pitted against Jeep Compass as a five-seater SUV. A seven-seater version is also expected at a later stage to take on Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Reports suggest that Tata Motors also has plans to export new SUVs from 2019.