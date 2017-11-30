Spacious, suave and contemporary in design, Tata's compact SUV Nexon was launched in September this year, and it has proved to be an instant hit in India with its bookings crossing 15,000 in the first full month alone. The latest is that the company has rolled out 10,000th Nexon from the Ranjangaon facility, adding a new chapter to its successful journey in the country.

Tata Nexon, which rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in its segment, currently has a waiting period of over three months. An earlier report had also said that the scaling demand for the model has prompted the company to increase the production at its plant.

Priced from Rs 5.85 lakh for the base petrol version and going up to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top-end diesel unit (ex-showroom), the Nexon's pricing undercuts its arch rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's price by Rs 40,000-45,000 across variants.

Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Tata Nexon is the fourth model of the company embodying the Impact design language. Available in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ — the Tata Nexon comes in five colour options: Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White.

The Nexon comes with features like projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), dual-tone roof colours, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear 60:40 split seats, front-centre armrest and 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Voice Command among others.

Tata is expected to launch the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the Nexon in India next year.