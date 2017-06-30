Is Tata ready to launch its first compact SUV, Nexon, in India? Well, it appears so, if emerging reports are anything to go by. Nexon, which has been undergoing testing in India since it first appeared in a nearly-production ready guise at the Auto Expo last year, seems to be nearing its launch date in the country.

A report of TeamBHP reveals that the service training of Nexon has been scheduled for mid-July, indicating that the launch could also follow shortly, the probable date being in August. Tata had earlier also hinted at a launch during the festive season this year.

Tata Nexon has become a regular fixture in the auto world discourse with the compact SUV being spied on the road while undergoing testing with every passing day. The latest spy shots capture the model this time in what seems to be the Berry Red prototype. Tata Nexon will be driving into a segment, which is dominated by models such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

The recent reports have said that Nexon will be launched only in the diesel avatar. For now, Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which can churn out 108 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque, mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to join later.

Nexon is Tata's fourth model based on its new IMPACT design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. Nexon is likely to get all-black interior with features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system with voice command recognition and start/stop button.

It is expected to come with safety features such as front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera. On the pricing front, rumour has it that the compact SUV will get a price tag in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Source: TeamBHP/Karthik Jonnagadla