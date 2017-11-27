Tata Motors launched its SUV the Hexa in Nepal, nearly 10 months after the model was launched in India. The Hexa, the lifestyle SUV has been priced at NPR 77.95 lakh (Rs 48.75 lakh) in Nepal.

The Hexa was launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 lakh. The price difference is due to local taxes in Nepal on imported cars. In Nepal, the Hexa will be available only in the range-topping XT 4x4 variant with a manual transmission. Tata has also delivered the first batch of 11 units of the new Hexa to customers in Nepal.

"At Tata Motors we have always been at the fore-front of providing a rich and dynamic product experience to our customers through our product innovations and the new Tata Hexa reinforces this commitment. We understand that our customers in Nepal are aspiring for more stylish, lifestyle oriented products and the Tata Hexa is an important step in catering to these emerging customer needs. We are confident that this complete package will be an instant hit in a highly popular but immensely competitive segment and will surely excite the new-age customers of Nepal," said Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek.

Under the hood, the Hexa comes powered by the 2.2-litre VARICOR four-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 154 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. In India, Hexa is offered in six variants with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox. The Hexa gets a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2–litre Varicor generates 148bhp of power at 4000rpm and 320Nm at 1700-2700rpm in the base variants of Hexa, the engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm in the top-end trims. It comes paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hexa features Super Drive Modes that can be activated through rotary knob, on the centre console. The SUV comes packed with features like Projector Headlamps, 19-inch Alloy Wheels, LED Tail Lamps, 6 Airbags, Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Automatic Headlamps and a 10-speaker JBL Audio System amongst others.