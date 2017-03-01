Taliban claim multiple attacks in Afghan capital Kabul

  • March 1, 2017 18:36 IST
    By Reuters
Taliban claim multiple attacks in Afghan capital Kabul Close
Afghan Taliban militants said they attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on 1 March, as security officials confirmed attacks in at least two areas of the city. Gunfire and explosions rang out as reports of running street battles in western Kabul as security forces clashed with an unknown number of attackers.
loading image
IBT TV
Trump: US cannot be allowed to become a sanctuary for extremists
Most popular