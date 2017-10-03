Art meets sustainability in this novel and rather unique attempt by RoundGlass Samsara!

This "large-scale environment and sustainability festival is a global heralding of conscious action. Environmental summits, art exhibitions, film festivals, music concerts" and much more – there's something for everyone! It started on October 2 and is all geared up and set to amaze and stun audience and viewers till October 11.

In their words, "through art, appreciation and dialogue, the festival encourages to consciously work together for a future that is bright and beautiful for everyone, especially for the citizens of tomorrow."

Beginning with film festivals featuring enlightened filmmakers from across the world to art exhibitions that showcase creative minds' depictions, this cultural fest is a sure treat for the ones who can't get enough of the finer arts.

The films featured are made by artists who use their art to honour our natural world, whereas the depictions in the art exhibition is a portrayal of nature and conservation. The theme of the festival is pro-environment, so expect multiple mantras of sustainability!

As promised by them, the highlight of the festival happens to be the 'Live in Concert by Grammy ® Winner Ricky Kej' - a mega musical event featuring eminent musicians from around the world, including several other Grammy-winning artists like Darlene Koldenhoven, Wouter Kellerman.

Concluding with two environmental summits, this event will witness prominent personalities from across the globe coming together to promote the importance of environmental consciousness and provide impactful solutions to the ecological crisis at hand.

The festival kicks off with the film festival which started on Monday and will go on till Wednesday, October 4. It's occurring at two venues simultaneously: National Institute of Advanced Sciences, IISC and Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy. The film fest is also happening at National Gallery of Modern Art, from Tuesday, till Thursday, October 5.

The art exhibition promoting environmental awareness starts on Wednesday, October 4 and will continue until Wednesday, October 11, at UB City.

For the ones more musically inclined, the Ricky Kej concert is on October 6, Friday, at Vidhana Soudha.

The environmental summits are on October 7, Saturday, at Vidhana Soudha, and on October 8, Sunday, at National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISC.