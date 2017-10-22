A man has been arrested after eight people were attacked by a knife in Munich.The attack happened in several locations across the Bavarian city. German Police detained the suspect, a man in his 30s, after he fled on a bicycle.
Suspect arrested after eight injured in Munich knife attack
- October 22, 2017 12:52 IST
