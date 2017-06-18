This is going to be epic! After DCEU's successful run at the box office with the release of Wonder Woman, it looks like the studio is looking at exploring more female superheroes in the extended universe.

While Batgirl has been confirmed with Justice League director Joss Whedon at the helm, it seems Superman's sister will debut in DCEU soon. And Superman Henry Cavill will introduce the female superhero.

Also Read: Zack Snyder shares Superman Henry Cavill's image to mark crucial DCEU landmark

A fresh spoiler about the Man of Steel 2 is making the rounds on the internet. It is said that like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel 2 will introduce DC's Supergirl. The Superman movie, written by Zack Snyder and Geoff Johns, will welcome Supergirl into DCEU.

The speculation from the anonymous source appeared on 4chan.org and was reported by Screen Rant. According to the source, Man of Steel 2 is in development like other DCEU projects. The source also tipped off the introduction of Supergirl.

"The sequel to Man of Steel has been developing in secret. Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder finished writing a story for the film back in November. Multiple writers were approached to turn into a screenplay including the writers from Watchmen and the 300 movie series. Brainiac will be the villain and Supergirl will be introduced to the DCEU," the source revealed.

It seems unlikely that the camp will confirm or deny the rumour anytime soon, given the number of projects the in pipeline. Warner Bros and DC are busy with Justice League, followed by The Flash, Aquaman, The Batman and other projects.

Also Read: Justice League reshoot photos: New images leak crucial spoilers; DC chief teases details

However, Supergirl fans will rejoice knowing that CW show led by Melissa Benoist will make her way to the big screen.

Man of Steel trailer