If you have been feeling bad about not getting Super Mario Run for Android smartphones while your friends with Apple iPhone enjoy the game, fret not. Nintendo just dropped a major hint that pretty much confirms the release of the official Super Mario Run mobile game on the world's largest mobile platform.

Don't get fooled by the Super Mario Run clones on Google Play. The official game is coming soon, Nintendo of America's official Twitter account tweeted on Thursday. Super Mario Run is now listed on Google Play Store, but only for users to pre-register so they can be notified when the game is available for download.

While it is nothing to get overexcited about, but the fact that the game is now listed on Play Store makes its official release on the platform a step closer, which is certainly a moment of joy for hundreds and thousands of mobile users.

The listing of the game comes shortly after Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima reassured fans that Super Mario Run for Android will be available next year. The company is planning to release two-three games a year from next year, which makes 2017 a busy year for the publisher.

In case you are wondering why Nintendo launched its game on iOS and not Android, the game's creator Shigeru Miyamoto said that it has to do with piracy.

"The security element is one of the reasons that we decided to go with iPhone and iOS first," Miyamoto told Mashable. "We wanted to be able to leverage that network connection with all three of the [Super Mario Run] modes to keep all of the modes functioning together and offering the game in a way that keeps the software secure. This is something that we want to continue to work on as we continue to develop the game," he added.

The three modes mentioned above are in reference to the World Tour, Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder. All these modes are free to try, but only till a certain point after which the player needs to pay a one-time fee to continue.

Unlocking all the levels on Super Mario Run for iOS costs Rs 620 in India and $10 in the US, which is likely to be the standard for the game's Android version as well. Given the latest development, we can expect to see the game hit Play Store sooner than later.