Super Mario Run, the popular auto-running video game from Nintendo, introduced a new update for iOS on Tuesday. This new update brings events and fixes bugs.

However, the most prominent of the update is the Easy Mode and brings adjustments to Toad Rally. The Easy Mode will be offering players with unlimited Bubbles and there won't be any time frame either.

The Toad Rally tweaks will allow players to gather more Toads or lose them depending on the game.

Other changes that this particular update would bring will include new events and bug fixes.

Super Run Mario was released in December and has allowed the company garner $52 million. The game is yet to be released on Android.

Here are the full patch notes of Super Mario Run's new update 1.1.0 (Nintendo Insider):