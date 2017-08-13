Sunny Leone has recently wooed her fans with Baadshaho's sexy number Piya More and now she is back with another item song – Trippy Trippy. The makers have released the first look of Sunny in this Bhoomi movie song.

The Omung Kumar film stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, and Sunny will appear for an item number.

Before Piya More and Trippy Trippy, Sunny appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. In Raees, her Laila O Laila moves gained immense appreciation from all quarters. Now, she is set to nail it again in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer as well.

Sunny will be seen in the song Trippy Trippy composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya. The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Omung had said earlier that the track will come at a crucial juncture in the narrative.

As we are waiting for the song to be released, there are a few rehearsal videos shared on social media. Recently, the first look has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Take a look at Sunny's Trippy Trippy rehearsal videos and also, check out the reactions of her fans after the first look released.

Queen Goddess of Beauty ❤❤❤

Awsome look my u look stunning and this pic remind me of #leela

Another x million views for this one where 'x' is an infinite value. You really are a treat to watch. ATB for all the future adventures

Sunny you looking so hot amazing look mind blowing

Nice Sunny You Are such a great Artist

This is going to be another exciting movie of you Sunny. The Bhoomi is successful by your performance Sunny

Hot as HELLLLLLL

I promised we rehearsed as well!! bhoomi rehearsals with @diikshanagpal best teacher! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT