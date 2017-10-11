Everyone has a past and so did Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. A few days ago, a video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia sitting close to each other and holding each other's hands at a bus stop in London went viral on the social media platforms after a self-proclaimed film critic shared it on

his Twitter handle.

This has given rise to speculations that the two might still be in a secret relationship and must have never parted ways after their fallout more than a decade ago. While the video has definitely given some fodder to their rumoured love affair, let's revisit and go back to the time when Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia had been even rumoured to be secretly married.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's affair goes a long way back... to the 80s. The two met on the sets of their 1984 film Manzil Manzil where they played each other's onscreen love interest. This was the time when Dimple was separated from her then husband and superstar Rajesh Khanna. But little did they know that the cupid was waiting to strike them as they eventually developed deep affection towards each other.

This was just the beginning of their mystery relationship. After Manzil Manzil, Sunny and Dimple went on to work in many films together and their bond kept getting stronger. In fact, Dimple's two daughters Twinkle and Rinkle had even started addressing Sunny as Chhote Papa.

While filming for his debut film Betaab (1983), there were rumours that something was brewing between Sunny Deol and his co-star Amrita Singh and also that the two were dating each other. But the rumours died down quickly when it came to light that Sunny was already married to Pooja at that time. But his marital status never an issue with Dimple. Reportedly, both knew that their relationship will never see the light of the day but they still kept it alive for almost 11 years.

Dimple's closeness with Sunny was also being cited as the reason behind her divorce with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. It was also said that Sunny and Dimple got secretly married during this time. However, there was never a confirmation on the same. After the demise of Dimple's sister Simple Kapadia in 2009, Sunny was there by her side to console her during the tough time.

After dating each other secretly for almost 11 years, their rumoured relationship took a toll when Sunny reportedly started getting close to Raveena Tandon with whom he shared screen space in their 1997 film Ziddi.

After more than a decade, the latest video has added fuel to the old rumours hinting that their mystery relationship might have never ended. Who knows what's in the mind of the two superstars, but there are some relationships that should better be left unnamed.