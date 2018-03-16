A 20-year-old man killed himself while he was on a video call with his girlfriend in Hyderabad Wednesday morning, March 14. Ajmeera Sagar decided to take the extreme step by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

The two-minute-long viral video showed Sagar, a diploma student, using his sister's sari as a noose to hang himself, Zee News reported.

Sagar was a student of the Industrial Training Institute and used to live with his sister and brother-in-law. However, he was alone at home when the video call was made to his girlfriend.

He had texted his girlfriend Wednesday morning and said that he would be happy to take his life in front of her. Later, on a WhatsApp video call, Sagar showed a noose and chair behind him to his girlfriend and one of her friend.

At first, the girls believed that it was a prank. But soon, they realized that he was not joking as he stepped closer toward the chair. One of the girls was later seen shouting during the video call. His panicked girlfriend tried calling him on his phone but there was no response.

Sagar's sister was made aware of the incident. She rushed to the place only to find him hanging from the ceiling.

Neredmet police station in Cyberabad was informed and the body was taken to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem, Zee News reported. According to the police, the suicide might have taken place an hour before Sagar's sister reported the incident at 10.30 am.

This is not the first time that such an unfortunate incident has taken place in Hyderabad. On February 18, an MBA student had decided to kill herself at her hostel at Kompally. The 24-year-old girl was on a WhatsApp video call with her boyfriend when she hung herself. According to the police, the reason for the girl to take the extreme step is yet to ascertained.