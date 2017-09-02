From pizzas to panipuris, mouth-watering junk food has become a part of the diet of most of the people, especially youngsters. Their availability, variety and unique taste lures foodies.

However, delicious junk food is also the cause of various diseases, like jaundice. And to cure them we end up taking various pills that can harm our health in other ways.

Such medicine may be absolutely necessary in many cases, but there are also a number of common food items that can drive away liver problems and cure jaundice. These can also assist in alleviating the symptoms to a great extent.

Tomato Juice

Tomatoes can be really good for the liver as they are rich in lycopene and lower the risk of several liver ailments. In case of jaundice, one glass of tomato juice with salt and pepper every morning can cure the disease.

Lemon

Lemons help in jaundice treatment as they have anti-inflammatory properties. Also, they unblock the bile ducts and the liver cells are protected from damage — an easy and simple remedy for jaundice.

Lemon leaves also works wonders. All you need to do is boil a glass of water and add a few lemon leaves. Once it is done and the concoction cools down, sieve it and drink the boiled water.

Radish leaves

Radish leaves have compounds that help induce an appetite and also regularise bowel movement. Drinking the juice of radish leaves can really be helpful for jaundice patients. Have it twice a day for best results.

Sugarcane

Sugarcane is really helpful for the liver and also improves digestion. A person suffering from jaundice will recover quicker by consuming a glass of sugarcane juice regularly.

Papaya leaves

Papaya is a good source of peptin, and thus comes in handy in jaundice treatment. You can make a paste of papaya and honey and eat it regularly for best results.

Take half a tablespoon of papaya paste made by crushing the fruit and then mix it with one tablespoon of honey.

Spinach

Rich in iron, spinach is really good in relieving the symptoms of jaundice. A mixture of spinach and carrot juice can help one to recover from jaundice, as both are rich sources of vitamins and minerals.

Cumin and carom seeds

Cumin and carom seeds can work wonders if mixed in equal proportions with a pinch of salt. The powder we get after roasting and grounding the mixture should be taken twice a day with water. The seeds can be consumed directly, but the powdered will make for easier digestion.