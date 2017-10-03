The final trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is just a week away and new scene descriptions of the video have leaked online.

The official video might not just feature a shot of General Leia Organa, but it may also tease an epic space battle between the Resistance fighters and First Order stormtroopers. The footage could even feature new shots of Rey and Luke Skywalker and Rey.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that the highlight of the new promo will be a track by John Williams. According to him, the track will keep the viewers glued to their seats.

Check out the leaked scene descriptions of The Last Jedi trailer below:

John Williams composed action-filled track for the official trailer that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Various shots of the battle of Crait, one of which shows an ATM 6 stopping on one of the Resistance speeders with tons of red dust blowing towards the screen.

A wide shot of Luke Skywalker and Rey looking at each other under the Millennium Falcon.

A close-up shot of Rey with her hair down blowing through the wind with her light sabre ignited

A distant shot of Rey and Luke walking through a cave

A wide shot of the ocean of Canto Bight and tons of blasters firing through the Casino with Finn and Rose running.

Shot of Poe Dameron and General Leia Organa face to face in front of a control room.

Meanwhile, the new Star Wars book, titled Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know, teases a secret up between Rey and Supreme Leader Snoke. "We have explicit confirmation that Snoke can use the Force, with abilities in telekinetically throwing and choking people and telepathy emphasized. That last one is important for those who have read the novel, as it's hinted that Snoke tries to tempt Rey into killing Kylo Ren after besting him in single combat," stated a fan site called Star Wars News Net.