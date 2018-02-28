Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24. According to her post-mortem reports, the veteran actress died due to accidental drowning after she lost consciousness.
The latest updates on Sridevi's last journey:
- Subhash Ghai and Akshaye Khanna have dropped in at Celebration Sports Club to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family.
- Miss Universe pageant winner 1994 Sushmita sen and a few other Bollywood stars like Jaya Prada and Ravi Kishan have been spotted at the Celebration Sports Club.
Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai arrive at #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/7NBWba9OJP— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has also reached the Bollywood actress' condolence ceremony.
- Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor have reached the venue, where the actress' condolence ceremony is being held.
- Hema Malini, Esha Deol arrive to pay their last respects to Sridevi in Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club.
Hema Malini and Isha Deol arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/MZnuU1rfKI— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- Indian film director, producer, and actor, Satish Kaushik has also dropped in to offer his last tribute to the late Bollywood Diva.
Sridevi condolence meeting: Satish Kaushik arrives to pay his last respects pic.twitter.com/oin7l6Dzdz— IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) February 28, 2018
- Here are a few visuals of other Bollywood stars, who have reached Celebration Sports Club to pay their last respect to the late actress.
.@NimratOfficial, @sonamakapoor, @anandahuja and @ManishPaul03 arrive at the Lokhandwala complex to pay their last respects to Sridevi #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/m4pj4dUAdy— MissKyra (@MissKyra12) February 28, 2018
- Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena, and grandson of Bal Thackeray has also been spotted at the venue where Sridevi's body has been kept.
Aditya Thackeray arrives at the Lokhandwala complex to offer his condolences to the family #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/Yk74GxK6QS— MissKyra (@MissKyra12) February 28, 2018
- Filmmaker Farah Khan, Sridevi's niece Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have arrived at Celebration Sports Club.
Mumbai: People queue up outside Celebration Sports Club to pay tributes to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/FM7gJIkMb3— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- Initial reports had said that Sridevi had died of cardiac arrest.
- Television and film actor Annu Kapoor has arrived at the Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club to offer consolences to Sridevi. He has urged everybody to pray for the Kapoor family.
It's media job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Anu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/nYhx1Q7qva— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- Farah Khan and Urvashi Rautela are currentlty paying their last respects to Sridevi, says reports.
- Actor Arbaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai.
Actor Arbaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to #Sridevi, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Mqz1FlkdGo— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- The Kapoor family including Arjun Kapoor, the Marwah family and Karan Johar have also reached the venue where the condolence ceremony will start in a while.
- Sridevi's mortal remains has been brought to Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club.
Sridevi’s body is brought to the Lokhandwala complex followed by friends and family to say their last goodbyes to the legendary actress pic.twitter.com/PHuZdQmWGc— MissKyra (@MissKyra12) February 28, 2018
Mumbai: #Sridevi's mortal brought to Celebration Sports Club, where people will pay their last respects to the actor, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Gip77pgV0l— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- The adress of the venue where fans can pay their last tribute to Srudevi is Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.
- Here are a few visuals from Sridevi's native village in Tamil Nadu's Meenampatti
Tamil Nadu: Visuals from #Sridevi's native village Meenampatti in Sivakasi; residents express grief, says, 'cannot believe Sridevi has passed away.' pic.twitter.com/UamFGan68Q— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has said that Sridevi will "always remain our superstar."
"I still can't believe she is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it.Never say goodbye! She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar," Lahiri told IANS. He also dedicated the song "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" to her.
- Rishi Kapoor, who has worked with Sridevi in two movies, took to Twitter late on Tuesday to express his anger about being pestered for a reaction to the actress' death.
- A few Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan were spotted at Sridevi's 'Green Acres' residence to pay his respect to late veteran actress.
- The Bollywood actress' mortal remains will be kept at Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club, according to reports.
Visuals from #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, where #Sridevi's mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/jh895m1Frt— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
- A police official has said that around 100 policemen were stationed near Sridevi's Lokhandwala building on Tuesday night. Around 250 policemen will be deployed on Wednesday at the venue where her body will be kept for paying the final tribute.
"The same number of policemen will be part of the funeral procession," a police official said.
- Several policemen have been deployed outside the late actress' home.
"We have provided additional security at the residence in order to avoid law and order situation," Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Devraj told PTI.
- Sridevi's fans have started gathering outside her residence in Lokhandwala.
Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house. pic.twitter.com/uXnU74B6Bn— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Sridevi's funeral
- The cremation ceremony will take place at 3.30 pm at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West, on Wednesday, February 28.
- Sridevi's last journey will begin at 2 pm from her residence in Andheri.
- Condolences and last respects will be paid on Wednesday from 9.30 am to 12.30 am at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, in Andheri.
- Her body reached India at about 9:45 pm on Tuesday and was taken to her residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri.
- Her mortal remains were sent to India after the Dubai Public Prosecution issued a clearance letter to her family on Tuesday, February 27.
Latest News
Sridevi's funeral: Anushka Sharma cancels Pari screening, Amitabh Bachchan requests 'just get back to love'
Sridevi funeral: Will Maharashtra govt cremate veteran actress with state honors?
Sridevi's death: Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt letter to her mom will surely bring tears to your eyes
Post Mortem reports
-
The post-mortem report had revealed that Sridevi died of accidental drowning after she lost consciousness.
- Though forensic reports suggested traces of alcohol in Sridevi's blood, many of her acquaintances said the late Bollywood star never consumed liquor.
- Earlier, reports had claimed the actress had died following a cardiac arrest.