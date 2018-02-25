Tributes to Sridevi Close
Bollywood is still trying to overcome the shock of veteran actress Sridevi's death. The legendary female superstar was only 54 at the time of her untimely demise that happened from a cardiac arrest.

Celebrities and politicians alike have been mourning the loss of one of the top paid actors of Bollywood who made it to the highest ranks not only as a timeless beauty and talented diva, but also as a homemaker for husband Boney Kapoor, 62 and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Sridevi amassed a huge fortune in a career spanning four decades.Getty Images

Known for her glamorous look and impeccable dancing skills – let's take a look at the superstar's much lesser, unseen photos!