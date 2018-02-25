Bollywood is still trying to overcome the shock of veteran actress Sridevi's death. The legendary female superstar was only 54 at the time of her untimely demise that happened from a cardiac arrest.

Celebrities and politicians alike have been mourning the loss of one of the top paid actors of Bollywood who made it to the highest ranks not only as a timeless beauty and talented diva, but also as a homemaker for husband Boney Kapoor, 62 and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Known for her glamorous look and impeccable dancing skills – let's take a look at the superstar's much lesser, unseen photos!

Shocking news to wake up, legendary actress Sridevi passed away ?. Truly heartbreaking, RIP

Queen from film industry started from south & later ruled the north, the entire cinema. A rare superstar & real beauty, still can’t believe this.God is cruel sometimes pic.twitter.com/RdrilRFHky — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) February 25, 2018

Rare pictures of India's first female superstar Sridevi https://t.co/fEX5KzMu1y pic.twitter.com/fDv5KBJhUp — Imerze (@Imerze1) February 25, 2018

Talented, gorgeous gal from South India ruled hearts of entire India. Here are some rare pics of #Sridevi

ALWIDA SRIDEVI, #SrideviNoMore pic.twitter.com/EpADjQL1Lj — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) February 25, 2018

Icon.. my Childhood Diva.. Angel forever.. cannot believe that she is no more.. Beauty was always Sridevi garu.. feeling horribly low... May her soul Rest in Peace... For me she is always alive especially the Sridevi from kshanak kshanam pic.twitter.com/QxfCIxmgK0 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) February 25, 2018

#Sridevi Ji was very close to her Mom #Rajeshwari - She had a very protective childhood.. Her Mom's loss was a big blow to her..



Father #Ayyappan was a Tamil and her Mom was a Telugu.. Her younger sister #SriLatha



Her Mom guided her personal & professional life..#RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/lajC19fYcG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 25, 2018

No one else can do this! RIP Sridevi. You made my childhood really special. I’m heart broken. My diva is no more... @SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/cfv8euEqIO — Sreenanda Shankar (@Sreenanda) February 25, 2018

What a loss. My inspiration since childhood when I started dancing on her numbers and imitating her act.... from hawa Hawaii to Hariprasad... RIP Sri Devi you will never be forgotten... pic.twitter.com/56omA5F1fT — Sara Arfeen Khan (@sarakhan811) February 24, 2018