Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in a hotel room of Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel on Saturday (February 24) night at around 11 pm. She was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding which took place on February 22.

Condolences have been pouring in ever since the news of her demise broke on the internet. Bollywood celebrities and millions of her fans are still coming to terms that Sridevi is no more. Her funeral is expected to take place at the Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai on February 26 evening. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

While the entire nation is mourning the loss of the legendary actress, here's a look at actors who lost their lives due to cardiac arrest or heart attack.

Om Puri

Veteran actor Om Puri, 66 died at his home in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack on January 6, 2017.

Reema Lagoo

Bollywood's favourite on-screen mother Reema Lagoo also passed away after a severe cardiac arrest at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on May 18, 2017. She was 59.

Inder Kumar

Actor Indra Kumar, who was best known for his roles in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Wanted, died after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence in Mumbai on July 28, 2017. He was 44.

Razzak Khan

Razzak Khan, who was popularly known for his comic roles in films like Hello Brother, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare and as Golden Bhai in Comedy Nights with Kapil, died after suffering a massive heart attack on June 1, 2016. He was 65.

Rajesh Vivek

Rajesh Vivek, who was popularly known for his role of Guran in Lagaan and a postmaster in Swades, died due to a massive heart attack on January 14, 2016, while shooting for a film in Hyderabad. He was 66.

Zohra Sehgal

Veteran actress Zohra Sehgal, who was known for her roles in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Cheeni Kum, and many others, died at the age of 102 after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 10, 2014.

Deven Verma

Deven Verma, who was best known for his roles in Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq and others, died on December 2, 2014, due to heart attack and kidney failure. He was 77.

Farooq Sheikh

Farooq Sheikh, who was best known for his roles in Chashme Buddoor and TV show Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, died of a massive heart attack on December 27, 2013. He was 65.

Dev Anand

Dev Anand, a veteran actor, a Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, died in his hotel room in London after suffering a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2011. He was 88.