"To the media in India, we advise patience," reads the Khaleej Times' Nano Edit that was published on Tuesday. The edit was published after the sensational reporting by Indian media over developments on Sridevi's cause of death.

"Indian actor Sridevi's death has shocked us, but why jump to conclusions? In out celebrity-packed culture, some segments of the media in India want to play judge even when authorities have not concluded their investigation. The authorities are working to get to the bottom of the truth. Forensics said the death was by drowning. To the media in India, we advise patience – a virtue in these trying times."

On Monday, the forensic report of Sridevi revealed that the actress died of accidental drowning at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, where she was staying. The report also stated that she lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and traces of alcohol were also found in the body.

After the forensic report came out, several news channels had special bulletins and debates with panelists over the cause of death with bathrooms, bathtubs and forensic report images displayed in the background of the screen. A media outlet even had a special bulletin with "Maut Ka Bathtub" (death in the bathtub).

In response to the reporting, several fans and celebrities took to Twitter to criticise the media over the sensational twist given to the actor's death. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mini Mathur, Vir Das and Vidya Balan condemned the coverage.

Sridevi died on Saturday night in Dubai, where she had gone to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremonies. Her mortal remains are expected to be flown to India on Tuesday. Her funeral is also expected to take place in Mumbai on February 27.