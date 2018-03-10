The event is likely to see the participation of thousands of residents of Kashmir.

Since Ravi Shankar's visit was announced, Twitter is abuzz with people lauding the move and waiting to welcome the spiritual leader.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is set to address the people of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, March 10, as part of the "Paigam-e-Mohabbat," an event that brings together the people of the valley.

The founder of Art of Living was invited to the event by the Jammu Kashmir Coordination Committee, which said that the idea of the event was to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir conflict.

"The event will take place at SKICC (Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre) Srinagar from 2pm onwards, where Sri Sri and other members of the civil society will address the gathering," India Today quoted JKCC's statement as saying.

"Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his address at the event will call upon the community especially the youths to engage in the process of peace restoration in the paradise on earth, which has been gripped by violence and unrest over the past decades," the statement added.

Ravi Shankar recently also made news for his comments on the Ayodhya dispute. The Hyderabad Police booked him for "provocative" remarks about the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi row, Thursday, March 8. Ravi Shankar had spoken about the civil war in Syria and said that Muslims should not claim for the Ayodhya site in Uttar Pradesh.

"If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India," he said in an interview with India Today. "Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture. Ayodhya is not place of faith for Muslims...We cannot make Lord Ram to be born in another place."

A look at the Kashmir conflict

The territorial conflict between India and Pakistan dates back to 1947 when the Indian sub-continent witnessed partition along the lines of religion. India and Pakistan, until now, have fought three wars over Jammu and Kashmir – the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1947 and 1965 and the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from the wars, India and Pakistan have often gotten involved in skirmishes along the border and several army men and civilians have lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed major tensions in July 2016, after militant leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani was killed by security forces. Protests and demonstrations were held in the state and curfews were imposed in several locations. Residents clashed with the police and the army leading to over 40 civilians deaths. More than 2,000 people are also said to have been injured.

Adding to the tensions, four militants attacked an Indian Army base on September 18, 2016, killing 19 soldiers.

Meanwhile, heavy firing and shelling were also reported Saturday, March 10, morning on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district. The Pakistani army is said to have targeted defence and civilian facilities in Mankote area at around 7.40 am, after which the Indian side retaliated, reported the Indian Express.