Former India cricket team skipper and a veteran, Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, confirmed receiving a death threat via a letter from an anonymous person.

News agency ANI has reported that an anonymous threat letter has asked Ganguly, 44, not to attend a programme in Midnapore, West Bengal. The letter has been dated as January 7; Ganguly is reported to be attending a felicitation ceremony at Midnapore on January 19.

Ganguly is currently the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and he is also being tipped to be the next BCCI president. As per Hindustan Times, he has informed Kolkata Police, but has not lodged a formal complaint. According to Meraj Khalid, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (South West Division), no formal complaint has been received.

Meanwhile, the Press Trust of India has reported that a person going by the name of Z Alam has written the letter to the veteran cricketer's mother Nirupa, asking her son not to attend the event. Ganguly has been roped in as the chief guest at the inter-college cricket meet in Midnapore's Vidyasagar University.

Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again. - The letter.

Confirming this, Ganguly said: "Yes I've received the letter on January 7 and I've informed this to the police and the organisers," he said to the press. "Let us see, nothing has been decided yet [on whether I will attend the event]. You all will come to know if I go there," 'Dada' added.